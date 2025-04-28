'It's a mixed bag': Companies feeling impacts 100 days into Donald Trump's presidency

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As 100 days of President Donald Trump in office nears, much focus remains on the economy.

Every day you have sent us your questions your stories, often in recent weeks it focuses on tariffs.

WPTV has been working to get you answers in two critical industries - agriculture and construction - along with insight from an expert on what tariffs mean for you.

Companies feeling impacts 100 days into Donald Trump's presidency

"We need to be healthier physically, but we also need to be economically healthier," said Rick Roth.

He's the owner of Roth Farms in Belle Glade where he grows thousands of leafy green vegetables.

"For you, tariffs good news bad news?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"It's a mixed bag, we don't know," said Roth. "There's always going to be pluses and minuses, and it's our jobs as business people to see how we can adjust."

Farmers are expecting tariffs to raise the cost of imported fertilizer and steel for machinery that's needed for their trucks and equipment.

Roth is considering offsetting the added cost of tariffs by possibly charging more for contracts next year.

"We need policies that level the playing field, and farmers have been saying that for a long time," said Roth.

Will tariff hikes on construction make affordable housing more expensive?

The policies are part of the president's push to give American-made products a competitive edge, but have triggered a trade war with some nations.

Business owner Tiffany Jackson has been keeping a close eye on the tariffs.

Her construction company BuilderGurl relies on both domestic and imported supplies such as lumber and rebar.

"The domestic price isn't cheap, however it's lower than import," said Jackson.

She's involved with multiple projects throughout Palm Beach County.

When it comes to pricing, Jackson said she tries to hold the price for the duration of the projects, but tariffs have impacted budgets.

"Were there any products that were cheaper to import before tariffs?" asked Lopez.

"Probably lumber," said Jackson.

Are tariffs helping or costing US farmers?

At this point, Jackson said due to tariffs, its lumber and rebar domestically have become the less expensive option for now.

WPTV turned to economic expert Dr. Brian Strow, the dean of the Rinker School of Business at Palm Beach Atlantic University, who said trade wars are bad for everybody involved during the process.

"It's been a little chaotic the first hundred days, so we're looking to find a landing place for some of these policies," said Strow. "There should be some method to his madness here. He's taking out some maybe extreme positions on some economic issues, such as tariffs, not because that's where he wants the deal to end, but as a point for bargaining, and we're starting to see that."

Strow said international relations have been impacted but urges consumers to be patient as it's still unsure where policies will land in terms of tariffs, prices and inflation rates.

"So, you feel in the next 100 days we might see an end to this trade war?" asked Lopez.

"I think we're going to see a path to the end of the trade war, if not the end itself," said Strow.