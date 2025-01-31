Here’s what’s on the line for trans people under Trump’s second term

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL — Things are changing at Compass Community Center in Lake Worth Beach.

The LGBTQ+ resource center prides itself on inclusivity, but it now faces uncertainty. It has been part of the South Florida community for nearly four decades.

The uncertainty comes from a series of executive orders signed by President Trump during the first few weeks of his second term.

“The mood is fear and confusion, not knowing what comes next,” said Michael Riordan, the center’s chief operations officer. She’s a transgender woman. “Everybody has the right to live free in this country, at least that was the promise of this country and its founding.”

A new executive order defines gender strictly as male or female, doing away with any recognition of non-binary people.

It also puts a big question mark on federal funding for organizations that help trans people transition.

It’s a controversial move getting opposition from queer people, but conservative groups are praising the decision.

“[Gender ideology] is a social construct,” said Anthony Verdugo with the Christian Family Coalition in Florida. “In other words, it's not based on objective reality. It only exists if people believe it exists.”

This executive order, signed by President Trump on his first day in office says, in part, “my administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.”

The order also pushes federal agencies to remove any wording promoting gender ideology.

Federal funding for places like Compass Community Center is also on the line.

“We do receive federal funding, we have several grants,” said Riordan. “We don't know how this is going to shake out in practice just yet, so we're just taking it one day at a time.”

Sue Trombino with We Impact the Nation (WIN) says losing funding is right if groups steer away from the order.

According to their website, WIN focuses on “the belief that this nation can and must be returned to the Judeo-Christian principles upon which it was founded.”

“If you’re trying to push an ideology that is not based in reality, no, I think you should be losing your funding,” said Trombino.

Data from the Public Religion Research Institute (2023) shows in 65 percent of Americans agreed there are only two genders: male and female. 34 percent recognized more than those two.

“Taxpayer funds should never be misused to promote an ideology that most Americans oppose,” said Verdugo.

For the estimated 3 million transgender adults in the U.S., future access to essential services is unclear. Riordan says Compass will keep its doors open.

“We help people,” she said. “We are going to keep our doors open for as long as we can because they need us now more than ever,” she said.

The president has also signed an executive order to restrict access to gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for people younger than 19 years old.

Another order directs the pentagon to come up with a policy for transgender service members within 30 days.

We’ll stay on top of this and keep you updated.

