Harry's Banana Farm removes controversial sign referencing attempted assassination of former President Trump

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Days after a controversial sign was posted outside a longtime Lake Worth Beach bar, the general manager has taken it down.

"You know, that sign is meant to be humorous, and I thought it was just another humorous sign but apparently it struck a nerve," Harry's Banana Farm general manager Lou De Stout said.

The sign read "How do you miss a head that's that inflated?" in reference to former president Donald Trump and Saturday's assassination attempt.

De Stout called the sign free speech.

"To be honest with you, I (create) the sign and I try to make it timely, topical, humorous and do it [in] 10 words or less," De Stout said. "I go [with] whatever is the hot topic and as soon as that happened to Trump I knew that's all that everybody was going to be talking to for the next two weeks."

He said his sign was up for less than 24 hours, and the bar received multiple threats of violence and arson, telling him to shut the place down, and countless negative Yelp reviews, which he said shut down his business profile.

"After a while, I thought ... I can't have my staff being threatened for the things that I do, it's not fair to them," De Stout said. "Some of them are young girls. They have young kids, and it's a great staff here and I didn't want to put them in harm's way."

Located along U.S. Highway 1, Harry's Banana Farm was established in 1954 and has been known to have a variety of signage.

De Stout said last month he had a sign poking fun at President Joe Biden.

The bar has now replaced the controversial Trump sign with one that reads, "Yeah, for Trump, so happy for him, you crazy bastards happy."

"I like the signs that make people laugh, but I don't like the signs about our president," Rocco Talarico from Palm Beach Island said.

Talarico is a Trump supporter and said he saw the sign that was on display Monday.

"Every time I pass here I get knots in my stomach, it's disgusting what they put out all the time," Talarico said. "Every time that something happens, they put the sign out. I'm totally against it."

According to Talarico, the compromise would be to stop posting signs about, Biden, Trump and any other president.

"It is what it is. It's not condoning violence or anything like that, so to me it doesn't offend me," Harry's Banana Farm patron Christopher Westcott said.

He said the signage isn't deterring him from going to drink at the bar.

"I think some people take things too personally, freedom of speech is freedom of speech," Westcott said. "I don't agree with the politics of everyone here but so what? I'm not here to talk about politics."

Trump supporters were outside of Harry's Banana Farm on Tuesday, saying they plan to bring a group together outside the bar with their pro-Trump flags.