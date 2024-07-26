Drivers navigate road closures, slowdowns as Bejanmin Netanyahu visits Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement was staged along Southern Boulevard and Interstate 95 as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made trips to and from Mar-a-Lago to visit former President Donald Trump.

Roads were back open by Friday afternoon, closing only for the arrival and departure of the prime minister.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman spoke with a couple of drivers in the area who said while the added traffic was frustrating, they noted it's par for the course when living in South Florida.

Trump Benjamin Netanyahu departs Mar-a-Lago after meeting Donald Trump Matt Papaycik

"You said you're not worried. Why aren't you worried about traffic," Hoffman asked one driver.

"Because it's been like that for years," Jesus Rodriguez, a driver caught up in the closures, said. "For my whole life, it's been like that. I've been coming here since I was a kid. ... You just gotta go with the flow."

The prime minister's motorcade stopped traffic on I-95 and Southern Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago. We saw law enforcement from, Palm Beach Gardens, Boynton Beach, Broward County and agenices along the route.

"A plethora of law enforcement," driver Scott Hummel said. "It's definitely going to be an inconvenience for a while, but if you live here, you obviously know the temperament of today's political scene — any and all things that have to do with Trump — and the people that come here. You become kinda accustomed to it."