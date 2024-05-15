Donald Trump's Boeing 757 clips corporate jet parked at Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump's private plane ran into some trouble at Palm Beach International Airport last weekend.

A Federal Aviation Administration notice identified the plane as a Boeing 757 having tail number N757AF, which is registered to DJT Operations, a company owned by Trump.

Trump's plane landed safely at the airport at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement on the FAA's website.

However, while taxiing, the agency said the plane's "winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet."

The agency said Trump's plane struck the rear elevator of a parked VistaJet, occurring in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft.

It's unclear if the former president was aboard the plane at the time of the incident.

The plane was arriving from Atlantic City International Airport, according to the Flight Safety Foundation. The former president held a campaign rally on Saturday at nearby Wildwood, New Jersey.

There were no reports of injuries.

The FAA said they are investigating the mishap.