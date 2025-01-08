Donald Trump changing the Gulf of Mexico's name would 'cause some confusion'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's a comment from president-elect Donald Trump that caught many people off guard.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," he said.

Trump linked his decision to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to immigration.

"Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," he said.

Mexico's president has her own idea.

"Obviously, the name Gulf of Mexico is recognized by the United Nations by a United Nations agency. Why don't we call it [North America] "América Mexicana"? That sounds nice, no?" Claudia Sheinbaum said sarcastically during her daily press briefing.

The Gulf of Mexico is 930 miles wide and bordered by the United States and Mexico. Both countries have roughly equal the same share of shoreline.



Nicole Anslover is an associate professor of history at Florida Atlantic University. She said the body of water has carried that name "Gulf of Mexico" for roughly 400 years.

"It's not because of the modern nation state Mexico that we know. It's actually when the Spanish were over here conquering and settling part of the area, they named it Mexico after a city that they found nearby," she said. "So, it doesn't even refer to the country of Mexico even though that's the general impression."

The Gulf of Mexico is used by both countries and Cuba for commerce.

"Lots of shipping and a lot of energy purposes. So, we not only get petroleum from there but wind energy and things like that," Anslover said.

So, is it possible for the president-elect to change the name? Yes. But Anslover said no other countries would have to recognize the change. She said Trump can work with the U.S. Board of Geographic Name or Congress. She said things can get confusing.



"Especially with weather reporting, things like that," she said. "If all other agencies in the world were calling it the Gulf of Mexico and our country was to call it the Gulf of America, that would cause some confusion with things like any future treaties, any shipping."

