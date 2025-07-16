'Bored' West Palm Beach woman accused of threatening to shoot President Donald Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump, posting online that she was going to "be the next shooter," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Miranda Rico Perez, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Palm Beach County jail.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | July 16, 10am

The affidavit said investigators received an anonymous tip on Monday about Perez, which alleged that she made threats to shoot Trump.

The arrest report said Perez made the following Facebook post:

"Hey Trump I'ma go to your Gulf [sic] course an be the next shooter lol I'm bored (emoji hands up and laughing emoji) be there soon. (smiling face emoji)," the affidavit said.

Investigators said Perez was previously arrested and accused of making a threat on Facebook to "shoot up" Barton Elementary School in Lake Worth Beach.

She faces a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Perez had her initial court appearance Wednesday morning. She is being held without bond.

She is at least the fourth local person to be arrested on charges of threatening to harm Trump this year.

Shannon Atkins was arrested in January after police said he made violent threats on social media that targeted Trump.

A Loxahatchee man was then arrested in March for allegedly making threats against the president.

Glen DeCicco of Jupiter was arrested in April after police said he made Facebook threats to kill Trump.