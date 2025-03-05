'50501' protests pop up around the country, including West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In downtown West Palm Beach, on the corner of North Dixie Highway and 3rd Street, dozens of protestors gathered as part of the 50-50-1 social movement— 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.

The protests are on the same day that President Donald Trump is to address a joint session of Congress.

"We're here to support democracy," protester Sandy Orschell said.

The gathering was in disapproval of Donald Trump and his controversial confidants like Elon Musk.

This is people coming together," protester Meg Griffin said. "We have a myriad of issues that we're shouting about, and you can kind of tell that it's not a very organized effort, but this is what democracy looks like.”

Some of the issues those in attendance spoke with WPTV talked about was immigration, abortion, federal workforce cuts and the war in Ukraine— an issue that hits home for Dmytro Bozhko, the founder and president of the Ukrainian Association of Florida.

“It is more important for me to see people you know, standing up before it's too late,” Bozhko said. "Unfortunately, it could be too late. We saw this with our country. I think that President Trump trying his best to make the deal and to end this war in the best possible way. And I would love to see this war ended today, like year ago, three years ago.”

This protest was one of many around the country.