PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — You can’t miss the sign posted right at the entrance of The Inner Truth Project non-profit in Port St. Lucie donning the words – One Story at a Time.

“One story at a time, to me, means when you are a survivor, and you pick up that phone and it feels like it’s weighing 1,000 pounds, you have somebody on the other end of the line here at the Inner Truth Project who hears you,” Executive Director Jessica Bright said.

That message is getting through.

WATCH: WPTV original documentary 'GROOMED' making impacts

Treasure Coast non-profit seeing more calls for help

WPTV directed families in crisis to The Inner Truth Project as part of the original documentary "GROOMED: Surviving Epstein."

Bright told WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass that since the special report aired in July of 2026, they’ve seen an approximate fifty-percent increase in people reaching out to the non-profit to ask about resources.

Glass inquired what those results mean to Bright.

“That people are learning more about our resources, and that people are becoming more and more courageous to reach out,” Bright said.

Once people take that step to reach out for help, advocates at The Inner Truth Project will help guide victims and their families through a number of available resources like therapy, empowerment and parenting workshops and yoga, all offered at little to no cost.

For more information on The Inner Truth Project, click here.

“I’m a survivor,” Bright said. “I know what it’s like to be on the other side and to feel like you don’t have anybody there to support you. There’s such a therapeutic value of a survivor sharing their story with other survivors, and it allows people to know they’re not alone and I can get through this.”

Glass is presenting portions of the "GROOMED: Surviving Epstein" documentary, which she anchored and co-produced, at this year’s Child Summit at Indian River State College on Sept. 23 and 24.

She’ll join hundreds of child safety advocates from across Florida to discuss how to make our communities better and safer for children and families.

Attendance is free and welcome to everyone. To register, click here.