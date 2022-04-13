Who are the Guardian Angels? Local chapter helps finding missing runaways

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a teen girl missing Monday had a plan to skip school, despite saying she was being followed.

Police say there is no evidence she was being followed and there is not a threat to the community.

The man who found her is a member of the Guardian Angels, and says his organization is getting calls from all over the country with praise.

It didn’t take bloodhounds or a chopper to find the missing girl. Michael Lincoln-McCreight found her walking and encouraged her to stop and talk before calling police.

He also spent hours looking for her.

For about 10 years, he’s been a member of the Guardian Angels’ Treasure Coast chapter.

His commander and chapter leader, Ned Childress, gave Michael the green light to help in the search,

“For some reason I had a gut feeling Michael’s going to hit the gold on this one,” Childress said.

The Guardian Angels have chapters all over the country and worldwide.

Their main mission is safety patrol, walking unarmed through crime heavy areas to deter crime, while wearing their token red berets and white t-shirts. They are trained in areas like CPR and conflict resolution.

“We’re a big deterrent for a lot of situations that go on,” Childress said. “When we’re around, stuff doesn’t happen.”

In this case, they can also use their boots on the ground to help law enforcement find runaways.

“We’re extra eyes and ears for law enforcement, You know, law enforcement have their hands full, they have so much to do,” Childress said.

Childress said their chapter has found a handful of runaways. In the last several years they found two separate runaways in West Palm Beach.

“We were at the mall in West Palm Beach and heard about this young kid running away and we actually went to the mall and spotted him…We called the police department and they came and picked him up,” Childress said.

Childress says they’ve also found a runaway in Fort Pierce and the latest in Port St. Lucie.

Michael says they’ve also assisted in two other runaway cases where they did not find the runaway, but lended their support.

They pass out fliers, go to gas stations, convenience stores, neighborhoods, and restaurants.

Michael has long been passionate about law enforcement, security, and just helping people. He is also an advocate for laws to help people with special needs and intellectual disabilities.

“I believe if you have two legs and two hands you should not sit around and do nothing… You should get off your butt and make yourself useful,” Michael said.

Childress says he has treated Michael to a well-earned dinner for his hard work.

The Guardian Angels say they are always looking for and recruiting new members.