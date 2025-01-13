Want to Travel to Europe for Free? This Treasure Coast Program Is Changing Lives

STUART, Fl. — For most people, traveling abroad is about widening horizons and creating memories. For the participants of The Traveling Youth program, it’s much more. It’s about building independence, making smarter decisions, and gaining emotional intelligence.

The program, led by founder Lucie McGuire, provides students with the opportunity to spend a month abroad for nearly free, blending cultural immersion with hands-on education.

She has the data to prove its changing lives.

In 2023, Mykel Dorvelia, a 21-year-old college student, joined The Traveling Youth for a month-long trip to Europe. It wasn’t just an adventure; it shifted his entire perspective on life.

“Work-life balance for sure,” Dorvelia said. “In America, it’s fast-paced, but over there, it’s about taking the time to enjoy the moment.”

Even months later, Dorvelia says the lessons he learned abroad still guide him.

“I’m not rushing things. I’m just taking my time with them,” he said.

The program isn’t all sightseeing. Students spend time in local universities studying finance, language, and culture. Then, educational excursions complement their classroom learning, turning lessons into experiences.

“We make sure there is a ton of education in the program, even when something looks fun,” said McGuire.

Before and after going on the trip, students take a 30-minute multiple-choice test designed to measure emotional intelligence, or EQ. McGuire shared the results with WPTV.

The results show emotional intelligence scores improved by about five percent, and students’ tolerance of stress increased by more than 11 percent.

“It was incredible to see the growth themselves, but also to measure it through a test,” McGuire said. “It showed exactly what we were doing and the impact we were making.”

McGuire says the measurable results have could help her secure funding to send even more students overseas.

“When people see the data, they’re like, ‘Wow, it’s really making a difference,’” she said.

For students like Dorvelia, the impact is clear.

“I was shocked by the results afterward. I didn’t think there was going to be a change,” he said.

The Traveling Youth is preparing to send seven more students to Europe in May. The program is open to college or trade students ages 18–25 who might not otherwise have the chance to study abroad. Most of the costs, including flights, accommodations, and meals, are covered.

To apply, visit: https://www.thetravelingyouth.org/