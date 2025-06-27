Treasure Coast tourism offices launch 'Locals Only' deals

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of the Treasure Coast are eligible for exclusive summer deals this summer.

Tourism offices in St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties have joined forces to launch a "Locals Only" campaign.

The campaign is a regional effort by Visit St. Lucie, Discover Martin and Visit Indian River County to encourage local residents to visit attractions, hotels, tours and other activities on the Treasure Coast.

"The initiative aims to foster a deeper connection with the local community, especially new residents, by providing discounts and deals exclusively for Treasure Coast residents to redeem. Residents will be able to explore the local attractions, participate in unique activities, and stay in overnight accommodations — all at discounted rates," a written statement issued Friday said.

Participating businesses include:



Oceanfront hotels

Local vacation home rentals

Kayak tours

Wildlife boat tours

Horseback riding on the beach

Restaurants

Attractions

Museums

Click here to check out the current offers and local businesses participating in the "Locals Only" campaign.