Suncoast Mental Health Center closing its doors due to financial struggles

STUART, Fla. — Suncoast Mental Health Center, a nonprofit with locations in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, announced it's closing its doors on Feb. 14.

"Many of us were disheartened to hear it because, one, they did have a good reputation in the community," said Martin County Human Services Director Michelle Miller.

The shocking news leaves communities like Martin County in greater need.

“Anytime we lose a mental health provider in the community, it creates less services, and that's always troublesome for us to hear,” Miller said.

The organization that’s been around for 27 years posted a letter on their website from CEO Debra Engle attributing the closure to financial struggles.

In the letter she said the following:

“We are deeply grateful for the trust and partnership we've shared with individuals, families, funders, and community partners throughout the years. While this closure saddens us, we are committed to assisting our clients through this transition.”

This comes as the county sees an increase in demand for help.

"We do see a lot of need for mental health services in the community," said Miller. "It does seem to be increasing year over year."

Miller explained there’s been a decrease in providers, which has increased wait times at existing facilities.

"We don’t want people who are in a crisis to be on a wait-list," she said. "It would be our hope that we are able to get more providers into Martin County, to shorten the wait times and provide more resources to those residents that are seeking them.”

Miller recommended patients seeking mental health care call 211 to get a full list of providers.

"Based on your circumstances and your needs it can point you in the right direction," she said.