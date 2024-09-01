Salvation Army of Treasure Coast struggling to find facility to host annual Angel Tree program

STUART, Fla. — In the heat of summer, thinking about the holidays may seem far-fetched, but the Salvation Army of the Treasure Coast is searching for a location to run their Angel Tree program this holiday season.

Kendolyn Joseph and her son A.J. live at the Salvation Army women’s shelter in Stuart.

“It has enabled me to save, you know, save for a car, save for an apartment,” Joseph said.

She’s trying to get back up after falling on hard times.

“It has really been a struggle trying to find affordable housing,” Joseph said. “I really couldn’t find anywhere suitable for me, well, for me and my son to live.”

Last year she wasn’t able to afford Christmas gifts for her son, but the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program made it a year to remember.

“I loved seeing the joy on his face Christmas morning when we he woke up to his Thomas the Train gift,” Joseph reminisced. “He had a wonderful Christmas, a Christmas that I was proud of.”

The program provides gifts, clothing and food to over 1,900 kids in need throughout Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties.

“We are providing hope in times of stress,” said Major Deanne Jones, Commander of the Salvation Army of the Treasure Coast.

Jones explained the Angel Tree program is in jeopardy this year. The Salvation Army of the Treasure Coast is searching for a 12,000-square-foot facility to operate the program. Without it, they won’t be able to serve nearly as many families.

“It just requires a lot of space because there’s just a lot of toys, a lot of clothes, and the need is becoming greater so we are anticipating even more families,” said Jones.

The clock is ticking to find a location that they can use from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

It'll help families like Joseph’s where a little help goes a long way.

“Of course, with the rising cost of everything all of our money is going between gas and food,” Joseph said. "For him not to know the struggles that we’re going through right now means the world to me.”

The Salvation Army says a large storefront or warehouse, ideally in Martin County or St. Lucie County, would best meet their needs.

If you’d like to help you can contact their office at 772-288-1471 ext. 202.