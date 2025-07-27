Salvation Army faces $1 million funding shortfall, critical services at risk

STUART, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties is facing a significant financial crisis—falling $1 million short of its annual budget. Leaders say that unless additional funding comes in soon, vital services may be scaled back as early as August.

“Our passion is people,” said Captain Abby Milner, who is the administrator and pastor of the local branch alongside her husband James.

For many in the community, the Salvation Army is a final safety net, providing food, housing, and help with utility bills.

“The people that we are seeing really need the assistance. They really need the food. They really need us to help pay their electric—their utility bill or even keep them in their home and pay their rent that month,” said Captain James Milner.

Right now, the Salvation Army is feeding approximately 650 families each week—an increase of 25% over last year. Leaders attribute the spike in need to the price of groceries and increases in the cost of living.

“If we’re not able to bridge that funding gap, then we will have to reduce the amount of people we can help or we may have to reduce the amount of food that we’re able to give away,” Captain James Milner said.

Last year, Kendolyn Joseph, a beneficiary staying at the Salvation Army’s transitional shelter, Compassion House, shared what the support meant to her family.

“It has enabled me to save, you know, save for a car, save for an apartment,” Joseph said. “For [my son] not to know the struggles that we’re going through right now means the world to me.”

But sustaining that kind of help has become more difficult. The organization is not only dealing with reduced public donations but also shrinking grant funding and rising operational costs.

“A lot of our donors that would previously give to us have actually found themselves not having that extra money,” Captain James Milner said.

“The competitiveness of grants is difficult right now,” added Captain Abby Milner. “We have seen that there are a lot of the same grants that are available; however, the funding of those grants are smaller.”

Programs now at risk include the food pantry, financial assistance to prevent homelessness, the Compassion House transitional shelter, and the weekly soup kitchen.

The Salvation Army is now turning to the community, asking for donations of money, food, or gently used goods.

“If we are able to receive funding,” said Captain Abby Milner, “we have all the connections to be able to really serve those who need it the most.”

Without immediate funding, the organization warns that cuts to these critical services could begin next month.

