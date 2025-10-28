WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of 'reckless driver' who flipped truck in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Body camera video released by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office showed a man being arrested shortly after he crashed a pickup truck on Monday evening.

Deputies said the "reckless driver" tore through a busy parking lot and county roads, ramming vehicles.

Bodycam shows arrest of reckless driver who flipped truck in St. Lucie County

Bodycam footage posted to the agency's Facebook page showed a deputy taking the suspect into custody just moments after the crash, which left the man's truck on its side.

In the video, the driver claimed he was a first responder who was "perfectly fine".

"I'm a firefighter. I'm Florida state police. Chill," the suspect told the deputy who responded to the scene of the wreck.

"You're going to get out (of the vehicle) and lie on the ground," the deputy responded with a stun gun pointed at the suspect.

The video then showed the man, whose name has not been released, proceed to climb out of the back window of the truck and was promptly handcuffed.

No other details about the incident have been released by the sheriff's office.