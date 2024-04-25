'Veterans and the heavens' inspiration for new park coming to St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A park honoring veterans and connecting people in our area with outer space is one step closer to being a reality in St. Lucie County.

The park will be called Stars and Stripes, and it will mix tons of green space, great views of ponds, and art sculptures.

Thursday morning, city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony where the park is expected to open in about a year on Southwest Village Parkway.

One of the largest developers on the treasure coast, Mattamy Homes, is behind the green space and installations.

Those working on the park project said it’s an opportunity to teach people, especially our kids, about veterans’ sacrifices and our place in the universe.

Dan Grosswald, president of Mattamy’s southeast Florida division, said it’s a natural connection for the two themes or topics.

“[We worked on] creating a connection between veterans and their lives, and the heavens," he said. "There is a direct connection between them and what they do and them going to heaven.”

They said they interviewed more than one hundred veterans, first responders, and nurses in St. Lucie County to get inspiration for the art. Their messages and reflections will be carved on to the sculptures and light will project them all over the park.

The city’s mayor, Shannon Martin, said she hopes residents take advantage of this park once it’s open.

“What we're hoping for is a sense of pride in our community, a sense of unity in bringing everybody together and to be able to come here and to take a walk or have a picnic with your family,” she said. “Reflect on life, reflect on all the good things that the city of Port St. Lucie has to offer.”

The park is set to open early next year.