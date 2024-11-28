Treasure Coast Food Bank to provide 2.6 million meals thanks to donation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank can now provide 2.6 million meals thanks to a generous donation from a supermarket.

"Today, we are beyond grateful to Publix Supermarket Charities for their incredible contribution to Treasure Coast Food Bank," the hunger-relief organization said in a post on Facebook.

The organization said because of the donation, they we be able to provide millions of meals to residents across the Treasure Coast.

"This donation will help us continue our mission of supporting the community," the organization said.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank broke ground on a new multi-functional warehouse and distribution facility back in February that will serve as one-stop shop for individuals and families to access key support services.