Treasure Coast community reflects on 5-year anniversary of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock's death

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County community gathered Sunday to honor Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock, who tragically died in the line of duty in February five years ago.

Bullock was shot and killed in Martin County on Feb. 5, 2020 when he stopped to help a disabled vehicle. The driver killed Bullock after a dispute over a towing fee

The procession Sunday took place along Interstate 95, near where Bullock was killed. WPTV Reporter Mello Styles spoke with those who watched the procession from the Graham Road Bridge.

"(Bullock) is a hero to a lot of people," St. Lucie County resident Richard Beetan said, noting the somber occasion as fellow troopers led the procession in tribute to their fallen comrade.

Howard Dunn Jr. vividly recollects the tragic day.

"It was so sad, we were hoping it was just a bad dream," Dunn said. “Today serves as a poignant reminder. Every time they leave their homes and put on their uniforms, we hope they return safely, but unfortunately, Trooper Bullock didn’t."

The individual who shot Bullock was identified as Franklin Reed III. Reed was shot and killed by an off-duty Riviera Beach officer who was passing by the scene.

“(Troopers) are heroes," Dunn said. "None of us want to wear that uniform, and often they receive minimal pay for their brave service.”

WPTV spoke with Sergeant Mello Scheetz, who said that Bullock's legacy continues through the troopers he trains who now serve throughout the state.