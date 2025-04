FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Traffic alert this Tuesday morning in St. Lucie County on Florida's Turnpike.

Southbound lanes near mile marker 170 are blocked. FDOT is reporting this is a major crash involving a semi-truck. Avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

For inbound traffic, exit at Yeehaw Junction.

Traffic anchor Johann Hoffend is on his way to the scene. Stay with WPTV for updates.