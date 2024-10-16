'TOOK MY BREATH AWAY': Indian River Estates couple reflects on surviving tornado in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Communities throughout the Treasure Coast are still picking up the pieces after a tornado outbreak devastated a number of homes.

WPTV is still working to get to all of the neighborhoods that were hit. Today, WPTV Reporter Cassandra Garcia found devastating damage in the Indian River Estates area of St. Lucie County.

As Mark and Kim Cain were working to clean up debris around their home along Palmetto Drive, they reflected on the terrifying moments when they took shelter and waited for the tornado to pass. It's what they called the longest 10 seconds of their lives.

“She made it to our closet. I did not make it all the way,” said Mark Cain. “I grabbed onto her dresser and held and the thing took my breath away and I felt like I was weightless for a few seconds.”

Their yard was full of fallen trees, and debris even pierced the side of their home. However, the worst of the damage was to their roof. Much of it caved in on or flew off.

“It’s very emotional," Kim Cain said. "It’s very heartbreaking. We built this house 31 years ago and you know there’s a lot of memories."

They said they’re grateful to their family and friends who helped them clean up over the last several days. They’re gearing up for the long road to recovery.