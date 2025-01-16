Suspect arrested in 25-year-old double homicide case in St. Lucie County

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE AT 11 A.M.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Thursday morning to share new information on a 25-year-old cold case.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro Jr said in a statement that he will discuss "a major development" in the investigation of a double homicide case that took place Oct. 21, 2000.

The sheriff said the news conference will include details about the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with the deaths of Vernice Reese and Robert Hardwick.

Investigators are expected to provide information about the investigation, the arrest and what the sheriff said are the "ongoing efforts to bring justice to the victims' families."

