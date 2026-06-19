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Stuart man gets 45 years in prison for unlicensed cosmetic surgery at Port St. Lucie clinic

The former physician's assistant was sentenced for botched cosmetic surgeries at now-closed clinic
Adley Dasilva in a St. Lucie County courtroom on May 19, 2026.
WPTV
Adley Dasilva in a St. Lucie County courtroom on May 19, 2026.
Adley Dasilva in a St. Lucie County courtroom on May 19, 2026.
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Adley DaSilva, the Stuart man found guilty of performing cosmetic surgery without a license, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

A St. Lucie County judge sentenced DaSilva on Friday. He faced charges for performing cosmetic surgeries while only a physician's assistant.

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Trial underway for suspect in cosmetic surgery scheme

A jury found him guilty of racketeering, aggravated battery and practicing medicine without a license after a week-long trial in May.

DaSilva was one of four people facing charges related to botched cosmetic procedures at the now-closed Cosmetica Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging in Port St. Lucie, which left patients with scars and "mental anguish."

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