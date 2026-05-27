Stuart man found guilty of performing cosmetic surgeries without a license

STUART, Fla. — A jury found a Stuart man guilty of racketeering, aggravated battery and practicing medicine without a license after a week-long trial.

Adley DaSilva faced charges for performing cosmetic surgeries while only a physician's assistant.

Numerous women had reached out to us claiming physical and mental anguish after undergoing botched surgeries at Cosmetica Plastic Surgery in Port St. Lucie.

That facility was shut down in 2023.

DaSilva will be sentenced in June and could face decades behind bars.

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