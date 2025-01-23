Stretch of I-95 may be renamed to honor fallen State Trooper Zachary Fink

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County is lending its support to the Florida Legislature's decision to honor fallen State Trooper Zachary Fink by naming a segment of Interstate 95 on the Treasure Coast in his memory.

Fink lost his life last February during a high-speed pursuit near Port St. Lucie— an incident that also claimed the life of a truck driver who was not involved in the chase.

As reported by WPTV’s Romelo Styles, this new designation on I-95 comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to the case. Recently, three Florida Highway Patrol troopers received a proclamation designating this stretch of the highway as the “Trooper Zachary Fink Memorial Highway.”

While the commissioners’ backing is primarily ceremonial—following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval of the renaming in June—Commissioner Jamie Fowler emphasized the importance of Trooper Fink's service.

"He was doing what he did every day; he was out there to protect and serve our community," Fowler stated.

In February, Fink died after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer while pursuing a suspect. The truck driver, Arsenio Mas, also did not survive.

The legal representative for Mas' family, Carlos Silva, expressed that had the pursuit not occurred or had it unfolded differently, Mas would still be alive. The Mas family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Trooper Fink’s estate, alleging that the pursuit was reckless. In contrast, Fink's family contends that Mas should have slowed down during the incident.

Fowler noted that the ongoing lawsuit should not overshadow the significance of the highway designation.

"While it’s easy after the fact to pass judgment, I would ask everyone to hold judgment and wait for the process to unfold," Fowler remarked.

In addition to the highway designation, Congressman Brian Mast is working on a bill to rename a post office in Port St. Lucie after Trooper Fink.

Silva commented that while the family does not oppose such memorializations, they believe it’s essential for the Florida Highway Patrol to ensure that Fink’s children are adequately taken care of.

"We’re just trying to see if the Florida Highway Patrol Department does the right thing and takes care of this man's children," he stated.

Attempts to reach the attorney for Fink’s estate were met with a response indicating that the family is currently in mourning.