St. Lucie Public Schools to remain closed Thursday because of flooding

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools will remain closed Thursday as the county continues to recover from flooding caused by this week's severe weather.

The school district announced Wednesday that campuses will remain closed Thursday, Nov. 5 because of ongoing road conditions, including numerous flooded bus stops and areas where high water remains.

District officials said they want to allow additional time for the flooding to subside before returning to normal operations.

Essential employees are required to report to work as outlined in the district's Emergency Operations Plan.

Schools are expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 6, but the district cautioned that could change depending on conditions.

Families are encouraged to check the St. Lucie Public Schools website for updates before schools reopen.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as our community recovers from this unprecedented weather event," the district said.