St. Lucie Public Schools allows early pickups Monday amid flooding concerns

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools is allowing parents and guardians to pick up their children early Monday, Nov. 2, amid flooding concerns.

The school district announced that families who wish to pick up their children early may do so immediately, with one exception.

Oak Hammock K-8 School is excluded from early pickups due to flooding in front of the school.

The district also announced that all student absences on Monday will be excused.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor the district's social media accounts and website for additional updates.