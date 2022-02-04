St. Lucie County to host workshop on tiny homes

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County’s Planning and Development Services will host a workshop about Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), otherwise known as 'tiny homes', to be held during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Commission chambers on the third floor of the Roger Poitras Building at 2300 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The workshop will be available on-demand on the county website and streamed live on Facebook.

Tiny homes are used in communities to provide flexibility to families to accommodate aging parents or transitioning children into adulthood.

ADUs can also provide homeowners another means of income, by renting out these backyard units to those needing a small space and affordable rent.

Some items to be discussed during the workshop include how to address the need for additional parking, whether or not there are areas that are inappropriate for ADUs and if there are any other adverse impacts from this potential new use.

No registration is necessary to attend this public workshop.

You can take a survey about Accessory Dwelling Units at https://stluciecounty.formstack.com/forms/accessory_dwelling_units.