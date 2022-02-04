Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County to host workshop on tiny homes

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright WeeCasa
<a href="https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B5ILTk1yp7ZaUnNoenpyeUdrOHM" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a6-df00-ab7e-f1afae9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1643993693313,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1643993693313,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B5ILTk1yp7ZaUnNoenpyeUdrOHM&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017e-c5a8-d68e-a57e-f7afe0400001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;WeeCasa&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017e-c5a8-d68e-a57e-f7afe0400000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">WeeCasa</a>
Tiny House Resorts Give You A Taste Of Tiny Home Living
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 11:55:30-05

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County’s Planning and Development Services will host a workshop about Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), otherwise known as 'tiny homes', to be held during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Commission chambers on the third floor of the Roger Poitras Building at 2300 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The workshop will be available on-demand on the county website and streamed live on Facebook.

Tiny homes are used in communities to provide flexibility to families to accommodate aging parents or transitioning children into adulthood.

ADUs can also provide homeowners another means of income, by renting out these backyard units to those needing a small space and affordable rent.

Some items to be discussed during the workshop include how to address the need for additional parking, whether or not there are areas that are inappropriate for ADUs and if there are any other adverse impacts from this potential new use.

No registration is necessary to attend this public workshop.

You can take a survey about Accessory Dwelling Units at https://stluciecounty.formstack.com/forms/accessory_dwelling_units.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beijing Olympics Medal Count 2/3/22