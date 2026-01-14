St. Lucie County targets Kings Highway as next major job center to retain workforce

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Economic leaders in St. Lucie County are eyeing Kings Highway as the area's next major job center, hoping to address the challenge of 60% of the county's workforce commuting outside the area for employment.

When Laura Naklicki opened her print shop, Influencer Heat, along Kings Highway six years ago, cows grazed across the road. Today, the landscape has transformed dramatically.

WATCH BELOW: 'We think that Kings Highway is the next growth corridor,' Wes McCurry tells WPTV's Jon Shainman

"All these brand new large buildings were not here at the time," Naklicki said.

More development could be coming as county officials target this corridor for economic growth. Wes McCurry, the new head of the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, outlined the county's workforce challenges during a recent luncheon discussion.

"We've got 60% of our workforce commuting outside of the county every day to go to work," McCurry said.

McCurry believes St. Lucie County has been consistently playing catchup when it comes to local job creation, but he sees Kings Highway as having untapped potential.

"We think that Kings Highway is the next growth corridor within the county," McCurry said.

The Economic Development Council recently published a report on the road, detailing existing development and future possibilities. However, the push to develop this stretch isn't new, signs at the Treasure Coast Research Park display county commissioner names from over a decade ago, showing this has been a long-term goal.

WPTV Logistic centers currently dot the area near Kings Highway in St. Lucie County, Fla. on Jan. 14, 2026.

When questioned about empty logistics warehouses currently dotting the area, McCurry downplayed concerns about oversupply.

"We don't have much as you think," he said. "We've got a couple of large buildings out there built right after COVID kind of chasing, trying to catch up with the supply chain and distribution."

McCurry noted that small to medium-sized industrial parks, where businesses like Naklicki's operate, are mostly full. The small business owner welcomes the prospect of additional development in the area.

"For us, it excites, because any other type of business, is our customer," Naklicki said.

Whether Kings Highway will become St. Lucie County's next major economic hub remains to be seen, but local leaders are optimistic about the corridor's potential to create jobs and reduce the county's workforce exodus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.