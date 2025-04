FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime scene related to a shooting near Edwards Road and S. 23rd Street in Fort Pierce, in addition to Edwards Road and Nicholas Road.

Due to the police presence in the area, Edwards Road has been shut down between 25th Street and Sunrise Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing and people are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.