10 migrants in custody, 1 sought after landing in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies in St. Lucie County said Tuesday they are investigating an "illegal migrant landing" in Fort Pierce.

In a post on the agency's Facebook page, the sheriff's office said local and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting an active investigation in the 1900 block of Seaway Drive.

Officials said 10 individuals were in custody, and they were looking for one other person.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Lt. Andrew Bolonka said they are looking for a man last seen in the 1600 block of Binney Drive. The man was seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. The investigation has been handed over to Customs and Border Protection.

Residents who live in the surrounding area were "urged to remain vigilant" and call 911 if they spotted "any suspicious individuals or activity."

"Do not attempt to approach or engage anyone suspected to be involved," the sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page.

As of 2:29 p.m., deputies said this is an ongoing situation.

The nationalities of the individuals who were in custody after not been released.

