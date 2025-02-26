On Tuesday night, Christopher Diaz Perez was taken into custody by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and a U.S. Marshall Task Force for sexual battery of a child under 12.

The sheriff's office claims that Indian River County is where the incident took place.

Suspect in custody accused of sexual battery on child

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect accused of sexual battery of child

Before hurting anyone else, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers told us he was glad that Perez was in custody.

"He was a trusted individual in this child's life, and this is where he was taking advantage of a situation," he said.

According to Flowers, Perez is presently incarcerated in St. Lucie County and is awaiting transfer to Indian River County.