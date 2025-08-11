St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy arrested on civil contempt charge

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday following a court order holding him in civil contempt.

The announcement was made by Sheriff Richard Del Toro in a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Del Toro said Deputy Darius Anderson was originally served with a subpoena to appear for a deposition on April 22 but failed to attend.

The defense counsel then filed a motion requesting an Order to Show Cause on June 20, requiring Anderson to appear for a second scheduled deposition or for a future court date to explain why he should not be held in contempt of court for missing the second deposition date.

"Following his continued noncompliance, a second Order to Show Cause was issued by the court, ordering Anderson to appear on August 6, 2025, for the second deposition, or in the alternative, on August 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. to appear before the Court to show cause why he should not be held in contempt," Del Toro's statatement said. "Anderson again failed to appear on August 6 but ultimately presented himself before the court on the morning of August 11."

The sheriff said that after reviewing the facts and arguments presented, the court found the deputy in civil contempt and ordered is arrest.

The court ordered Anderson to remain at the St. Lucie County jail until he completes his deposition in the case.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the Court and the attorneys involved," Del Toro said. "Every member of this agency is expected to uphold the law with integrity, and our deputies will be held to the highest standard of conduct. We take this matter with utmost seriousness and are fully committed to complying with the Court’s directives."

The sheriff said the matter remains under judicial consideration, and the sheriff's office would continue to cooperate as required.