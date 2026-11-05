St. Lucie County sheriff announces takedown of violent gang tied to nearly 100 shootings

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County law enforcement officials said they have taken down a major gang following an 18-month investigation.

The sheriff's office said the investigation targeted one of Fort Pierce's most violent gangs, which has ties to nearly 100 shootings. Officials are calling the investigation "Operation Scoreboard."

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St. Lucie County sheriff announces takedown of violent gang

Sheriff Richard Del Toro said members of the 23rd Street Gang kept score of shootings and homicides.

Eleven people were arrested Wednesday on racketeering charges, with two warrants still outstanding.

"We took significant players off the streets yesterday, and there's more to come. There's more operations like this to come because we're not going to tolerate it here in St. Lucie County," Del Toro said Thursday.

Investigators said the gang has between 70 and 80 documented members.

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