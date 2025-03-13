Watch Now
St. Lucie County senior citizens receive help after homes damaged by Hurricane Milton tornadoes

Senior citizens on the Treasure Coast received help after their homes were damaged or destroyed by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton.
St. Lucie County Council on Aging
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Some older homeowners in St. Lucie County received some badly needed help fixing their homes after tornado damage from Hurricane Milton last October.

Residents receive help after homes damaged by tornadoes

The St. Lucie County Council on Aging raised more than $100,000 for victims in neighborhoods including Spanish Lakes near Fort Pierce and The Savanna Club in Port St. Lucie.

Twenty-five senior homeowners received money for roof and window repairs, while local contractors donated supplies and workers to help these seniors recover from the storm.

