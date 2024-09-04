St. Lucie County residents worry proposed grocery store will impact drainage

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — We are hearing from frustrated residents concerned about a proposed shopping center in St. Lucie County. They are worried more development will make the area’s flooding problem even worse.

When it rains, it floods outside Deb Pizzimenti’s home on Grey Twig Lane, near White City.

"The water comes halfway up the shed,” she said.

The flooding affects the entire neighborhood.

“I just feel like maybe the water is going to sit more in our yard,” said resident Leslie Spratt. "The drainage is very poor here."

It’s not far from a proposed shopping center that neighbors believe will make their water worries worse.

“Well, I've been living on this street for 13 years now and in that time, we’ve had flooding like you can’t imagine,” said Pizzimenti.

Pizzimenti’s home sits just behind the 5-acre property at Midway Road and 25th Street. It's where developers want to put five new buildings. A plan that includes a Bravo Supermarket, a Mexican restaurant and commercial space.

“What you’re doing is you’re pushing water towards our foundations and that’s going to impede the structure of my home,” added Pizzimenti.

WPTV's Cassandra Garcia took their concerns to the county.

“The site itself, if it were to be developed, would need to account for and capture it’s storm water on site,” St. Lucie County Planning Manager Kori Benton said.

He said the county is still working with the developer, EDC Incorporated, to figure out how to address the issue.

The proposal will come back before commissioners on Oct. 1.

“If it advances, that’s when a greater typography, a more robust storm water plan would need to be designed,” said Benton.

Residents said doing nothing is not an option.

“Work something out that is suitable,” said Pizzimenti.