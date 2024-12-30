St. Lucie County plans to turn old hotel into homeless veterans shelter

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — As the year comes to a close, St. Lucie County is taking meaningful strides to support homeless veterans with plans to acquire a new facility.

The county recently purchased the former Relax Inn, situated on US 1 South near the northern edge of Fort Pierce, for $1.15 million. Plans are in place to invest an additional $687,000 dollars for renovations to convert this space into a coed homeless shelter dedicated to veterans.

Erick Gill, the county's director of communications, highlighted the pressing need within the community and the county's commitment to addressing it during an interview with WPTV.

WPTV

“Homelessness has become a growing concern here on the Treasure Coast, affecting not just St. Lucie County," Gill said. "We want to tackle this issue, and in collaboration with our veteran services department, we've identified a significant need to assist our homeless veterans."

The county is now actively looking for a non-profit organization to take on the management of the facility. Gill mentioned that they seek a partner capable of providing vital support to veterans, particularly in areas such as employment and other essential services.

At this time, there is no specific timeline for when the facility will be operational.