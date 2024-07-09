St. Lucie County motel to be converted into veterans homeless shelter

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Paul Wagner met with his case manager at the Housing Hub homeless shelter in St. Lucie County on Tuesday.

“I lived here for 36 years in St. Lucie County and I never thought I would be homeless,” he said.

Wagner is a veteran of the Marine Corps. He said he’s one of many who fell into homelessness while trying to cope with mental health struggles.

“I was numbing myself by drinking alcohol and alcohol got me to where I am today,” he explained.

WPTV Veteran Paul Wagner says the new facility gives him hope and hopes this will serve a second chance for other veterans, as well.

In an effort to help veterans like Wagner, St. Lucie County plans to convert the old Relax Inn Motel building on U.S.-1 into a veterans homeless shelter. They just acquired the property for $1.15 million. The county received $875,000 in state funding for for the project. The next step is to renovate it and find a nonprofit to run day-to-day operations.

“Mental health services, health care services, transportation, job training and that’ll all be part of this facility once it’s up and running,” said Erick Gill, communications director for St. Lucie County.

Rayme Nuckles of the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council said the shelter will fill a major gap.

WPTV Erick Gill, communications director for St. Lucie County, says the new facility will have many services, transportation and job training.

“We receive anywhere between 10 to 15 calls per week with regard to individuals who are veterans who are maybe living already housed but they are having trouble, because they are living in poverty," he said.

Wagner added that he personally knows a lot of homeless veterans still out there feeling stuck.

“They’re only homeless because it’s things that they were involved with conflicts, wars, whatever," he said. "You’re not the same when you come back from these things and some guys never recover from that and they turn to the alternative.”

Zoom Rayme Nuckles of the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council says this facility is needed in the community.

Wagner feels the new shelter is needed now more than ever as Florida's new outdoor camping ban is set to take effect this fall.

“Gives you hope. Gives you a second chance really,” he said.