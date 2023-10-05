St. Lucie County man caught with 168 child porn images, lured kids to bedroom with video games, sheriff says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities said a St. Lucie County man was caught with more than 150 images of child pornography after he lured two children to his bedroom to play video games, then sexually assaulted them.

Cevyon Jaden Akin Walton, 21, is facing 168 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as dozens of other charges including capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

Walton is being held without bond in the St. Lucie County Jail.

"It's the most egregious, egregious crime that we see," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a news conference Thursday.

WATCH: St. Lucie County sheriff speaks about child pornography arrest

St. Lucie County sheriff holds news conference on child pornography arrest

Mascara said the victims are 10 and 11 years old, and regularly went to a home Walton lived at to play online video games in his bedroom.

According to the sheriff, one of the victims took his older brother to the home on Sept. 29 to play Roblox. While looking for the game on Walton's desktop computer, the older brother found nude images of his sibling on the device, Mascara said.

"The older brother actually identified the child pornography on the computer. And that's how all of this rolled into what it is today," Mascara said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigators said that, so far, they've uncovered at least 168 images of child pornography on Walton's digital devices, with the suspect appearing to have sex with children in some of those files.

Investigators questioned Walton on Oct. 1 when he was already in the St. Lucie County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge.

According to Walton's arrest report, he admitted to having "sexual contact with a child once a week or once every two weeks" from January through Sept. 11.

"I asked him how this started; he sighed and said 'a very drunken night, day not night, my bad.' I asked him if this was a mistake and he said, 'Definitely,'" the arrest report stated.

Walton told detectives that he's a "sex addict who does not prefer children," the report added.

Mascara on Thursday said the sheriff's office believes there are more victims out there. If you have any information about Walton, you're urged to call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

"After today, we expect these numbers to increase once parents realized that this animal lived in their backyard," Mascara said.