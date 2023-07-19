Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie County

Actions

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to hold briefing on 'large-scale' drug bust

10,000 fentanyl pills seized in Port St. Lucie
File photo of a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office cruiser.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo of a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
File photo of a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office cruiser.jpg
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 12:03:57-04

Watch the news conference at 1 p.m. in the video player below:

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced they will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding a "large-scale" drug bust.

Sheriff Ken Mascara will hold the briefing at 1 p.m.

Police in Port St. Lucie announced earlier that 10,000 fentanyl pills were confiscated in the bust, which they call the largest seizure in the city's history.

Officials said they will also provide an update into the investigation of a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7