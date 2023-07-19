St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to hold briefing on 'large-scale' drug bust

Watch the news conference at 1 p.m. in the video player below:
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced they will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding a "large-scale" drug bust.
Sheriff Ken Mascara will hold the briefing at 1 p.m.
Police in Port St. Lucie announced earlier that 10,000 fentanyl pills were confiscated in the bust, which they call the largest seizure in the city's history.
.@PSLPolice display 10-k fentanyl pills in largest seizure in city history. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/vADpW0lGsb— Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) July 19, 2023
Officials said they will also provide an update into the investigation of a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy on Monday.
No other details were immediately available.
