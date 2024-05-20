St. Lucie County drive-by shooting witness says 'bullets were flying'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies in St. Lucie County along with Fort Pierce police officers were at the scene of a drive-by shooting Monday.

The shooting took place near North 32nd Street and Avenue Q.

This incident was less than a mile from a shooting that resulted in three people dead on Saturday in Fort Pierce.

A witness named "JT," who did not give a last name, said he was on his front porch Monday afternoon when the shooting started.

WPTV A witness named "JT" speaks to WPTV reporter Chris Gilmore about the drive-by shooting that occurred on May 20, 2024.

"A white SUV going by shooting at a dude in a black car, and they were chasing each other and the next thing you know they were gone," JT said.

The man said one bullet went through his wall.

"It felt like bullets were flying over the head because they can hear that 'pew thing' going on," JT said.

He showed police and deputies the evidence and shared with WPTV a photo of the damage from the bullet.

It's another shooting that he said is becoming too common here.

"The most recent shooting I heard in Fort Pierce was when those people were over there on 25th [Street] and Avenue M," JT said.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt, and no one in custody.