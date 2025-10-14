St. Lucie County discusses renaming a road after Charlie Kirk

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about the status of a possible road in St. Lucie County being renamed after Charlie Kirk.

At an informal meeting on Tuesday, St. Lucie County commissioners discussed renaming a road after Kirk, Commissioner James Clasby brought the idea up in September.

Now, after hearing feedback from the public and colleagues, Clasby said he is willing to explore other options.

“I understand that a full renaming of an entire roadway may not be the right step at this time,” said Clasby. “But I do believe renaming a segment of the roadway as a memorial highway could be an appropriate and meaningful way for St. Lucie County to honor Charlie Kirk’s impact.”

County Administrator George Landry told the commission, the county has no process yet for a full re-naming, which is why commissioners opted to hit pause for now, with more discussion over the next couple months.

“We'd like to have more time to discuss it, see what those guidelines should be, get community input and move forward from there,” said Commissioner Jamie Fowler. “This way we make sure we're making the best decisions for everyone.”

Fowler said any policy the board makes should have clarity around who a road can be named after.

“Could it be someone that has no impact here in the county? Is it a political figure? So we would put in some guardrails,” said Commissioner Fowler.

Commissioner Larry Leet said renaming roads can be controversial, making community input that much more important

“I think that will be a good idea,” said Leet. “I do believe the constituents need to play a huge role in it. They run the county. We're supposed to lead with what their wishes are.”