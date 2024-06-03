Watch Now
St. Lucie County deputy fired after arrest on charges of making false statement, misdemeanor battery

Walker has 5 days to request appeal
A deputy was arrested after an internal review allegedly found use of excessive force during an April arrest, according to a statement by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 03, 2024

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County deputy was fired Monday after he was placed on administrative leave without pay on Saturday following accusations of excessive force.

Sheriff Keith Pearson announced in a brief written statement that Deputy Randy Walker, who had worked for the agency for eight years, was "terminated" from the agency.

In a letter to Walker, Pearson stated that the former deputy has five days to request an appeal from a review board.

Walker turned himself in at the Martin County jail on Saturday after two arrest warrants were issued by the State Attorney's Office.

Charges include one count of false statement and one count of misdemeanor battery.

An internal investigation was launched into the use of force during an arrest on April 2.

Walker was released from custody after posting bail over the weekend.

