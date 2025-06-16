St. Lucie County deputies search for 'Glam Bandit' who stole $1,600 worth of goods from Ulta Beauty

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Deputies in St. Lucie County are looking for a woman who stole hundreds of dollars worth of products from a beauty store last month.

The sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page on Monday that the crime happened at the Ulta Beauty in St. Lucie West on May 26 at about 2:40 p.m.

Calling the thief a "Glam Bandit," the agency said the woman used a stolen credit card to purchase $1,600 worth of goods from the store.

Deputies said the woman was sporting a "big fancy hat" and "oversized sunglasses" at the time of the heist.

"She came ready to slay," the agency posted on Facebook said, "carrying out two giant bags like she's starring in a Pretty Woman sequel called 'Pretty Woman: The Credit Card Fraud Chronicles.'"

If you recognize this "makeup mogul," the sheriff's office urged the public to call Detective Rui Rodrigues at 772-462-3260 or the Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at 800-273-8477