ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) deputies are investigating a shooting incident after a victim with a gunshot wound drove themselves to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

According to SLCSO, the shooting occurred around Juanita Avenue and N. 25th Street.

The scene is still currently active.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.