St. Lucie County deputies, Coast Guard search for missing 50-year-old boater

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday are searching for a missing 50-year-old boater.

The sheriff's office said a concerned boater called 911 at approximately 3 a.m. after finding an unoccupied Carolina Skiff in the channel near the Riverside Marina near Fort Pierce.

"At this time, a 50-year-old man is presumed missing," the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. "Air units will assist in the search once day breaks."

The sheriff's office said there will be a large law enforcement presence along the shoreline as deputies continue their search.