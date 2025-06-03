Watch Now
St. Lucie County business building erupts in flames, 2 people hospitalized

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to the 7300 block of US Highway 1 at around 5:30 a.m. and found the structure halfway engulfed in flames
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Over 45 St. Lucie County firefighters and support personnel responded to a commercial building fire Tuesday morning.

Fire rescue crews responded to the 7300 block of US Highway 1 at around 5:30 a.m. and found the structure halfway engulfed in flames.

The firefighters contained the fire with no damage to any neighboring buildings.

Southeast Pools and Spas Fire

One civilian and one firefighter were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, St. Lucie County Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

