Son of St. Lucie County chief deputy pleads guilty in crash that killed 32-year-old mother

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The son of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office chief deputy accepted a plea deal Thursday for his role in a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old mother last year.

Ryan Luke Hester, 20, changed his plea to guilty of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide and was sentenced to four years in prison since he is a youthful offender without a prior criminal history.

Hester will get credit for time served and, once released, will serve probation. In addition, his driver's license will be permanently revoked.

The state emphasized Thursday that Hester will live life as a felon, losing certain rights, like voting.

Authorities said Hester, then 19, drove drunk after consuming more than a dozen mimosas at On The Edge Bar & Grill in Fort Pierce on Feb. 7, 2021, which was Super Bowl Sunday.

Hester then caused a head-on crash on Indian River Drive that killed Claudia Trewyn Bradley. According to his arrest report, Hester was driving around 70 mph along the 35 mph road at the time of the crash and had a blood-alcohol content of at least .13.

WPTV A 32-year-old woman was killed in this head-on crash on Indian River Drive on Feb. 7, 2021

Bradley's family spoke emotionally Thursday about the loss to their family. The young woman was adopted by them as a teen from Guatemala and was the first in her biological family to obtain a college degree.

The judge noted the "mercy" being offered to Hester by the Trewyns by agreeing with the plea deal.

Supplied By Family Claudia Trewyn, 32, was killed in a head-on collision on Indian River Drive on Feb. 7, 2021.

Upon leaving the courtroom, the Trewyn family and Hester’s parents — including St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester — spoke briefly to each other, expressing condolences and encouragement from the Trewyns that "Jesus has a plan."

An attorney for Bradley's husband said they are looking into taking legal action against On The Edge Bar & Grill.