1 dead in small plane crash in St. Lucie County

Small plane crashes near intersection of Orange Avenue and Sneed Road
Posted at 2:37 PM, Aug 17, 2023
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a small plane crash west of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said Thursday.

The small plane crashed into what appeared to be a hangar near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Sneed Road shortly after noon.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies and St. Lucie County Fire District officials arrived to find two people inside the downed four-seat Piper PA-28-161, Mascara said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to an area hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board was leading the crash investigation.

It was not immediately known the plane's origin or destination.

