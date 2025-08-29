Small plane lands on St. Lucie County road after pilot experiences 'mid-air emergency'

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane made an expected landing on a St. Lucie County road Friday morning.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the pilot experienced a "mid-air emergency" at about 10:15 a.m. when the aircraft's front landing gear failed to deploy properly.

The pilot subsequently landed in the 15000 block of Skyking Drive near Port St. Lucie.

"As a result, the pilot executed a controlled landing," the sheriff's office said.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was uninjured and able to exit the aircraft without assistance.

The sheriff's office said the Federal Aviation Administration does not classify this incident as a crash.

WPTV has reached out to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to find out which road the landing occurred on.